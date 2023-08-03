Chardan Capital Maintains Editas Medicine (EDIT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 3, 2023, Chardan Capital maintained coverage of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.67% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Editas Medicine is 13.68. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 49.67% from its latest reported closing price of 9.14.

The projected annual revenue for Editas Medicine is 20MM, an increase of 2.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 429 funds or institutions reporting positions in Editas Medicine. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 3.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EDIT is 0.05%, a decrease of 7.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.84% to 56,479K shares. The put/call ratio of EDIT is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 6,346K shares representing 7.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,446K shares, representing a decrease of 17.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDIT by 12.98% over the last quarter.

Woodline Partners holds 2,647K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,079K shares, representing an increase of 21.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EDIT by 5.81% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,236K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,161K shares, representing an increase of 3.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDIT by 21.93% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,805K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,772K shares, representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDIT by 20.05% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,623K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 819K shares, representing an increase of 49.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EDIT by 52.41% over the last quarter.

Editas Medicine Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

As a leading genome editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of the CRISPR/Cas9 and CRISPR/Cas12a (also known as Cpf1) genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of treatments for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize transformative, durable, precision genomic medicines for a broad class of diseases. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit www.editasmedicine.com.

