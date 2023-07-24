Chardan Capital Maintains Cleanspark (CLSK) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 24, 2023, Chardan Capital maintained coverage of Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.55% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cleanspark is 8.16. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 33.55% from its latest reported closing price of 6.11.

The projected annual revenue for Cleanspark is 228MM, an increase of 78.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 214 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cleanspark. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLSK is 0.19%, a decrease of 22.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 48.02% to 41,581K shares. The put/call ratio of CLSK is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 5,257K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,723K shares, representing an increase of 48.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLSK by 150.51% over the last quarter.

BLOK - Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF holds 3,971K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 911K shares, representing an increase of 77.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLSK by 171.96% over the last quarter.

Toroso Investments holds 3,203K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 99.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLSK by 36,215.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,670K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,947K shares, representing an increase of 27.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLSK by 72.53% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,828K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,263K shares, representing an increase of 30.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLSK by 82.52% over the last quarter.

Cleanspark Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CleanSpark, Inc., a Nevada corporation, is in the business of providing advanced software and controls technology solutions to solve modern energy challenges. We have a suite of software solutions that provide end-to-end microgrid energy modeling, energy market communications, and energy management solutions. Our offerings consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, intelligent microgrid design software, middleware communications protocols for the energy industry, energy system engineering, and software consulting services. Through its wholly owned subsidiary ATL Data Centers LLC, CleanSpark owns and operates a data center that provides customers with traditional on-site and cloud-based data center services. The Company also owns and operates a fleet of over 3,400 ASIC (application-specific integrated circuit) Bitcoin miners producing over 200 PH/s in mining capacity. Capacity is expected to increase to over 300 PH/s in mining capacity in early 2021. CleanSpark plans to apply its technologies with a goal of mining bitcoins at the lowest energy prices in the United States .

Additional reading:

