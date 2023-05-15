Chardan Capital Maintains Cleanspark (CLSK) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2023, Chardan Capital maintained coverage of Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 84.70% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cleanspark is 7.90. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 84.70% from its latest reported closing price of 4.28.

The projected annual revenue for Cleanspark is 228MM, an increase of 86.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 214 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cleanspark. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 2.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLSK is 0.25%, an increase of 50.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 48.05% to 30,167K shares. The put/call ratio of CLSK is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 5,257K shares representing 5.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,723K shares, representing an increase of 48.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLSK by 76.81% over the last quarter.

Toroso Investments holds 3,203K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 99.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLSK by 39,051.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,947K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,548K shares, representing an increase of 20.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLSK by 25.48% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,828K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,263K shares, representing an increase of 30.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLSK by 82.52% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,512K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 509K shares, representing an increase of 66.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLSK by 319.66% over the last quarter.

Cleanspark Background Information

CleanSpark, Inc., a Nevada corporation, is in the business of providing advanced software and controls technology solutions to solve modern energy challenges. We have a suite of software solutions that provide end-to-end microgrid energy modeling, energy market communications, and energy management solutions. Our offerings consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, intelligent microgrid design software, middleware communications protocols for the energy industry, energy system engineering, and software consulting services. Through its wholly owned subsidiary ATL Data Centers LLC, CleanSpark owns and operates a data center that provides customers with traditional on-site and cloud-based data center services. The Company also owns and operates a fleet of over 3,400 ASIC (application-specific integrated circuit) Bitcoin miners producing over 200 PH/s in mining capacity. Capacity is expected to increase to over 300 PH/s in mining capacity in early 2021. CleanSpark plans to apply its technologies with a goal of mining bitcoins at the lowest energy prices in the United States .

