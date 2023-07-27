Chardan Capital Maintains BM Technologies Inc - (BMTX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 26, 2023, Chardan Capital maintained coverage of BM Technologies Inc - (AMEX:BMTX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 212.13% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for BM Technologies Inc - is 9.52. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 212.13% from its latest reported closing price of 3.05.

The projected annual revenue for BM Technologies Inc - is 87MM, an increase of 20.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 92 funds or institutions reporting positions in BM Technologies Inc -. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 14.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMTX is 0.05%, an increase of 37.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.48% to 3,666K shares. The put/call ratio of BMTX is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 660K shares representing 5.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 662K shares, representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMTX by 29.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 532K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tieton Capital Management holds 513K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 538K shares, representing a decrease of 5.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMTX by 30.64% over the last quarter.

RBB FUND, INC. - Adara Smaller Companies Fund holds 216K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JMCGX - Jacob Micro Cap Growth Fund Investor Class holds 175K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 160K shares, representing an increase of 8.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMTX by 13.21% over the last quarter.

BM Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BM Technologies, Inc. is among the largest mobile-first banking platforms in the U.S., providing access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BankMobile was named the “Most Innovative Bank” by LendIt Fintech in 2019, providing an alternative banking technology to the traditional model. It is focused on technology, innovation, easy-to-use products and education with the mission of being “customer-obsessed” and creating “customers for life.” The BankMobile platform employs a multi-partner distribution model, known as “Banking-as-a-Service” (BaaS), that enables the acquisition of customers at higher volumes and substantially lower expense than traditional banks. Its efficient operating model enables partner banks to provide low-cost banking services to low/middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the high-fee model of “traditional” banks. Today, the BankMobile BaaS platform is provided to colleges and universities and currently serves over two million account-holders, and provides disbursement services at 722 campuses (covering one out of every three students in the U.S.). BM Technologies, Inc. is a technology company and is not a bank and provides banking services through its partner banks.

