Chardan Capital Maintains Avidity Biosciences (RNA) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2025, Chardan Capital maintained coverage of Avidity Biosciences (NasdaqGM:RNA) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.61% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Avidity Biosciences is $72.55/share. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $100.80. The average price target represents an increase of 2.61% from its latest reported closing price of $70.70 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Avidity Biosciences is 8MM, a decrease of 59.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 537 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avidity Biosciences. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RNA is 0.20%, an increase of 14.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.67% to 156,622K shares. The put/call ratio of RNA is 1.31, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 10,809K shares representing 7.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,338K shares , representing a decrease of 4.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNA by 15.68% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 10,777K shares representing 7.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,427K shares , representing a decrease of 6.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNA by 74.24% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 9,619K shares representing 6.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,747K shares , representing an increase of 9.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNA by 1.48% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,250K shares representing 6.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,685K shares , representing a decrease of 4.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNA by 13.30% over the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 7,266K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,300K shares , representing an increase of 13.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNA by 11.93% over the last quarter.

