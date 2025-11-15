Chardan Capital Maintains Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2025, Chardan Capital maintained coverage of Arbutus Biopharma (NasdaqGS:ABUS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.47% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Arbutus Biopharma is $5.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 18.47% from its latest reported closing price of $4.52 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Arbutus Biopharma is 19MM, an increase of 28.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 303 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arbutus Biopharma. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 2.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABUS is 0.16%, an increase of 21.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.46% to 137,281K shares. The put/call ratio of ABUS is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Whitefort Capital Management holds 13,343K shares representing 6.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Two Seas Capital holds 10,991K shares representing 5.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,443K shares , representing an increase of 4.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABUS by 40.89% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 5,015K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,576K shares , representing an increase of 48.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABUS by 168.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,871K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CPOAX - Morgan Stanley Insight Fund A holds 4,100K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,198K shares , representing a decrease of 2.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABUS by 30.02% over the last quarter.

