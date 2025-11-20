Chardan Capital Maintains Allurion Technologies (ALUR) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2025, Chardan Capital maintained coverage of Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 328.06% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Allurion Technologies is $5.95/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.52 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 328.06% from its latest reported closing price of $1.39 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Allurion Technologies is 79MM, an increase of 361.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allurion Technologies. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 16.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALUR is 0.00%, an increase of 15.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.36% to 2,818K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rtw Investments holds 2,543K shares representing 23.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 59K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 63K shares , representing a decrease of 6.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALUR by 86.82% over the last quarter.

Unisphere Establishment holds 50K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 49K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 40K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares , representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALUR by 59.13% over the last quarter.

