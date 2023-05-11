Chardan Capital Maintains Achilles Therapeutics Plc - ADR (ACHL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, Chardan Capital maintained coverage of Achilles Therapeutics Plc - ADR (NASDAQ:ACHL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 865.20% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Achilles Therapeutics Plc - ADR is 9.18. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 865.20% from its latest reported closing price of 0.95.

The projected annual revenue for Achilles Therapeutics Plc - ADR is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in Achilles Therapeutics Plc - ADR. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 12.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACHL is 0.52%, a decrease of 59.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.42% to 21,786K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Syncona Portfolio holds 11,087K shares representing 27.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 2,591K shares representing 6.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Artal Group holds 2,255K shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 1,608K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 1,608K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,015K shares, representing a decrease of 211.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACHL by 87.86% over the last quarter.

Achilles Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Achilles is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing precision T cell therapies targeting clonal neoantigens: protein markers unique to the individual that are expressed on the surface of every cancer cell. The Company has two ongoing Phase I/IIa trials, the CHIRON trial in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and the THETIS trial in patients with recurrent or metastatic melanoma. Achilles uses DNA sequencing data from each patient, together with its proprietary PELEUS™ bioinformatics platform, to identify clonal neoantigens specific to that patient, and then develop precision T cell-based product candidates specifically targeting those clonal neoantigens.

