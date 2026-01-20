Chardan Capital Initiates Coverage of ZOOZ Strategy (ZOOZ) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 20, 2026, Chardan Capital initiated coverage of ZOOZ Strategy (NasdaqCM:ZOOZ) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 96.74% Downside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for ZOOZ Strategy is $0.02/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.02 to a high of $0.02. The average price target represents a decrease of 96.74% from its latest reported closing price of $0.50 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in ZOOZ Strategy. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 220.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZOOZ is 0.27%, an increase of 5,851.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 980.98% to 8,185K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristeia Capital holds 5,000K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company.

Velan Capital Investment Management holds 2,000K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company.

Y.D. More Investments holds 722K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 213K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 99.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZOOZ by 2,227,312.59% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 21K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares , representing an increase of 3.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZOOZ by 51.51% over the last quarter.

