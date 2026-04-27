Chardan Capital Initiates Coverage of Riot Platforms (RIOT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2026, Chardan Capital initiated coverage of Riot Platforms (NasdaqCM:RIOT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.31% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Riot Platforms is $25.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.03 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 41.31% from its latest reported closing price of $18.27 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Riot Platforms is 723MM, an increase of 11.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 406 funds or institutions reporting positions in Riot Platforms. This is an decrease of 208 owner(s) or 33.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RIOT is 0.12%, an increase of 59.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.55% to 267,478K shares. The put/call ratio of RIOT is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Starboard Value holds 12,745K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,818K shares , representing an increase of 30.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RIOT by 3.13% over the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 12,429K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company.

Value Aligned Research Advisors holds 9,624K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,570K shares , representing an increase of 42.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RIOT by 5.29% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,835K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,864K shares , representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RIOT by 35.80% over the last quarter.

Situational Awareness holds 6,168K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,593K shares , representing an increase of 41.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RIOT by 14.26% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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