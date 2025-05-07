Chardan Capital Initiates Coverage of Praxis Precision Medicines (PRAX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 7, 2025, Chardan Capital initiated coverage of Praxis Precision Medicines (NasdaqGS:PRAX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 138.40% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for Praxis Precision Medicines is $83.84/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 138.40% from its latest reported closing price of $35.17 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Praxis Precision Medicines is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 329 funds or institutions reporting positions in Praxis Precision Medicines. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 11.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRAX is 0.27%, an increase of 12.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.84% to 24,453K shares. The put/call ratio of PRAX is 1.12, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cormorant Asset Management holds 1,693K shares representing 8.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 870K shares , representing an increase of 48.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRAX by 169.59% over the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 1,330K shares representing 6.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,164K shares , representing an increase of 12.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRAX by 99.03% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,209K shares representing 5.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,120K shares , representing an increase of 7.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRAX by 44.49% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 994K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 997K shares , representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRAX by 31.84% over the last quarter.

VR Adviser holds 990K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 706K shares , representing an increase of 28.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRAX by 145.65% over the last quarter.

Praxis Precision Medicines Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Praxis Precision Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders (CNS) characterized by neuronal imbalance. Praxis is applying insights from genetic epilepsies to broader neurological and psychiatric disorders, using our understanding of shared biological targets and circuits in the brain. Praxis has established a broad portfolio, including multiple disclosed programs across CNS disorders including depression, epilepsy, movement disorders and pain syndromes, with three clinical-stage product candidates.

