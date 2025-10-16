Chardan Capital Initiates Coverage of Opus Genetics (IRD) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2025, Chardan Capital initiated coverage of Opus Genetics (NasdaqCM:IRD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 308.00% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Opus Genetics is $8.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 308.00% from its latest reported closing price of $2.00 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in Opus Genetics. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IRD is 0.10%, an increase of 109.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.94% to 17,699K shares. The put/call ratio of IRD is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Perceptive Advisors holds 4,325K shares representing 6.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BIOS Capital Management holds 3,683K shares representing 5.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 995K shares , representing an increase of 72.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRD by 242.59% over the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 3,346K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,158K shares , representing an increase of 5.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRD by 0.25% over the last quarter.

Opaleye Management holds 1,220K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,175K shares , representing an increase of 3.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRD by 32.44% over the last quarter.

Mink Brook Asset Management holds 1,198K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 810K shares , representing an increase of 32.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRD by 17.13% over the last quarter.

