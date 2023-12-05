Chardan Capital Initiates Coverage of Oculis Holding (OCS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2023, Chardan Capital initiated coverage of Oculis Holding (NASDAQ:OCS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 222.25% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Oculis Holding is 33.51. The forecasts range from a low of 21.21 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents an increase of 222.25% from its latest reported closing price of 10.40.

The projected annual revenue for Oculis Holding is 0MM, a decrease of 47.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oculis Holding. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OCS is 1.17%, a decrease of 5.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.67% to 2,917K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor holds 2,219K shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,381K shares, representing a decrease of 7.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OCS by 0.58% over the last quarter.

Nan Fung Group Holdings holds 607K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 651K shares, representing a decrease of 7.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OCS by 5.33% over the last quarter.

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA holds 65K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 17K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 76.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OCS by 2.83% over the last quarter.

Wolverine Asset Management holds 7K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

