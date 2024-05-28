Chardan Capital Initiates Coverage of iBio (IBIO) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 28, 2024, Chardan Capital initiated coverage of iBio (NYSEAM:IBIO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.42% Downside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for iBio is 1.02. The forecasts range from a low of 1.01 to a high of $1.05. The average price target represents a decrease of 53.42% from its latest reported closing price of 2.19.

The projected annual revenue for iBio is 8MM, an increase of 16,016.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -7.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in iBio. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 6.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IBIO is 0.04%, an increase of 492.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 327.10% to 2,284K shares. The put/call ratio of IBIO is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Opaleye Management holds 680K shares representing 7.89% ownership of the company.

Ikarian Capital holds 600K shares representing 6.96% ownership of the company.

ADAR1 Capital Management holds 600K shares representing 6.96% ownership of the company.

Armistice Capital holds 351K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Renaissance Technologies holds 16K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

iBio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

iBio is a global leader in plant-based biologics manufacturing. Its FastPharming® System combines vertical farming, automated hydroponics, and novel glycosylation technologies to rapidly deliver high-quality monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, bioinks and other proteins. iBio is developing proprietary products on the FastPharming Platform, which include biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of fibrotic and infectious diseases, amongst others. The Company's subsidiary, iBio CDMO LLC, provides FastPharming Contract Development and Manufacturing Services, including Glycaneering™ Development Services for advanced recombinant protein design.

