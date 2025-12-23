Chardan Capital Initiates Coverage of Kalaris Therapeutics (KLRS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 23, 2025, Chardan Capital initiated coverage of Kalaris Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:KLRS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 93.34% Upside

As of December 22, 2025, the average one-year price target for Kalaris Therapeutics is $18.87/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 93.34% from its latest reported closing price of $9.76 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kalaris Therapeutics. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KLRS is 0.19%, an increase of 31.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.04% to 13,254K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Samsara BioCapital holds 11,448K shares representing 61.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 418K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 361K shares , representing an increase of 13.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLRS by 91.07% over the last quarter.

Siren, L.L.C. holds 318K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 283K shares , representing an increase of 11.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLRS by 82.66% over the last quarter.

Woodline Partners holds 241K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Renaissance Technologies holds 113K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 97K shares , representing an increase of 14.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLRS by 150.34% over the last quarter.

