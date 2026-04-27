Chardan Capital Initiates Coverage of Galaxy Digital (GLXY) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2026, Chardan Capital initiated coverage of Galaxy Digital (NasdaqGS:GLXY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.27% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Galaxy Digital is $33.62/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.06 to a high of $45.99. The average price target represents an increase of 29.27% from its latest reported closing price of $26.00 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Galaxy Digital is 52,478MM, a decrease of 14.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 312 funds or institutions reporting positions in Galaxy Digital. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 2.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLXY is 0.31%, an increase of 43.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.68% to 127,840K shares. The put/call ratio of GLXY is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 18,162K shares representing 9.47% ownership of the company.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,482K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,923K shares , representing a decrease of 127.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLXY by 70.71% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,082K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,351K shares , representing an increase of 23.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLXY by 15.62% over the last quarter.

Toroso Investments holds 2,624K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,590K shares , representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLXY by 20.49% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 2,512K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,480K shares , representing an increase of 41.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLXY by 7.52% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.