Chardan Capital Initiates Coverage of Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 21, 2024, Chardan Capital initiated coverage of Clearside Biomedical (NasdaqGM:CLSD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 455.45% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Clearside Biomedical is $5.61/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 455.45% from its latest reported closing price of $1.01 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Clearside Biomedical is 7MM, a decrease of 11.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clearside Biomedical. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 4.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLSD is 0.04%, an increase of 27.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.19% to 14,536K shares. The put/call ratio of CLSD is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rosalind Advisors holds 2,593K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 2,136K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,956K shares , representing a decrease of 85.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLSD by 56.47% over the last quarter.

Carmignac Gestion holds 2,133K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,654K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,384K shares , representing an increase of 16.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLSD by 42.53% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 730K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 707K shares , representing an increase of 3.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLSD by 26.89% over the last quarter.

Clearside Biomedical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious back of the eye diseases. Clearside's proprietary SCS Microinjector® targets the suprachoroidal space (SCS®) and offers unique access to the macula, retina and choroid where sight-threatening disease often occurs. The Company's SCS injection platform is an inherently flexible, in-office, non-surgical procedure, intended to provide targeted delivery to the site of disease and to work with both established and new formulations of medications.

