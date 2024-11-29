News & Insights

Stocks

Charbone Hydrogen Reports Q3 Revenue Surge and Progress

November 29, 2024 — 07:37 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSE:CH) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation reported a robust 23% increase in revenue for the third quarter of 2024, alongside significant strides in its green hydrogen production plans. The company has secured all necessary permits and completed performance testing for its Sorel-Tracy facility, setting the stage for production to begin in early 2025.

For further insights into TSE:CH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.