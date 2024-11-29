Charbone Hydrogen Reports Q3 Revenue Surge and Progress

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSE:CH) has released an update.

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation reported a robust 23% increase in revenue for the third quarter of 2024, alongside significant strides in its green hydrogen production plans. The company has secured all necessary permits and completed performance testing for its Sorel-Tracy facility, setting the stage for production to begin in early 2025.

