Charbone Hydrogen Completes $1M Private Placement

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation has successfully completed its $1 million non-brokered private placement, closing the third and final tranche with an additional $0.193 million raised. This funding will advance their flagship green hydrogen facility in Sorel-Tracy, Quebec, positioning Charbone as a leader in the North American green hydrogen market. The company aims to develop a network of 16 production facilities across the continent by 2030.

