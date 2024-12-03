Charbone Hydrogen Completes $1M Private Placement

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSE:CH) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Charbone Hydrogen Corporation has successfully completed its $1 million non-brokered private placement, closing the third and final tranche with an additional $0.193 million raised. This funding will advance their flagship green hydrogen facility in Sorel-Tracy, Quebec, positioning Charbone as a leader in the North American green hydrogen market. The company aims to develop a network of 16 production facilities across the continent by 2030.
For further insights into TSE:CH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- DC Sues Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Over Prime Delivery
- ESPN’s New Slot on Disney+ (NYSE:DIS) Means Hope for More Viewers
- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Focuses on Value All Around
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.