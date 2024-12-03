Charbone Hydrogen Boosts Funding for Green Projects

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSE:CH) has released an update.

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation has successfully secured $0.818M in its second closing of a $1M private placement to advance its green hydrogen production facility in Sorel-Tracy, Quebec. This funding will accelerate the completion of the facility, positioning Charbone as a leader in green hydrogen production in North America. The company plans to establish a network of 16 hydrogen facilities by 2030.

