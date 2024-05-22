Charbone Hydrogen Advances with Strategic Debt Settlement

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSE:CH) has released an update.

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation, a leader in North America’s green hydrogen industry, has successfully settled $302,213 of payables through the issuance of units, as part of its strategy to manage cash flow while progressing on its ambitious plan to launch 16 green hydrogen production facilities by 2030. The company’s flagship project in Sorel-Tracy, Quebec, and a second production site in Detroit, Michigan are both expected to become operational in the second half of 2024. In a show of confidence, Charbone’s management and board members have also exercised stock options, purchasing 300,000 common shares and adding $22,500 in proceeds to the firm.

For further insights into TSE:CH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.