Charbone Hydrogen Advances with New Funding

December 04, 2024 — 12:40 pm EST

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSE:CH) has released an update.

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation has secured $2.1 million CAD in convertible notes to advance the construction of two green hydrogen facilities in Quebec and Michigan. The funding will support the imminent start of operations in Sorel-Tracy and plans for a wider network of 16 facilities across North America by 2030. This move solidifies Charbone’s leadership in the green hydrogen market, aiming for near-term revenue and shareholder value.

