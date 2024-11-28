Character Group PLC Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

Character (GB:CCT) has released an update.

Character Group PLC has repurchased 2,307 of its own shares at a steady price of 274 pence each as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This move reduces the number of shares in circulation, potentially increasing the value of remaining shares for investors. The total voting rights in the company now stand at 18,736,591, offering shareholders a clear picture of their investment stance.

