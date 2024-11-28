Character Group Executes Share Buyback Strategy

Character (GB:CCT) has released an update.

Character Group PLC has executed a share buyback, acquiring 2,000 of its ordinary shares at a price of 280 pence per share. The repurchased shares have been cancelled, leaving the company with 18,738,898 shares in circulation. This strategic move is part of Character’s ongoing buyback programme, aimed at consolidating shareholder value.

