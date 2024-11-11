Character Group Executes Share Buyback Program

Character (GB:CCT) has released an update.

Character Group PLC has executed a share buyback, purchasing 5,000 of its ordinary shares at a price of 275.5 pence each, as part of its repurchase program. The acquired shares have been canceled, resulting in 18,753,898 shares in issue, which shareholders can use to determine any changes in their interests. This move aims to streamline the company’s capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

