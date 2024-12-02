News & Insights

Stocks

Character Group Enhances Value with Share Buyback

December 02, 2024 — 04:57 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Character (GB:CCT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

The Character Group has repurchased 2,500 of its own ordinary shares at a consistent price of 276 pence per share as part of its ongoing share buyback program. These shares have been cancelled, leaving the company with 18,734,091 shares in circulation, impacting shareholder voting rights. This strategic move is aimed at enhancing shareholder value and adjusting the company’s capital structure.

For further insights into GB:CCT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.