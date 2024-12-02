Character Group Enhances Value with Share Buyback

Character (GB:CCT) has released an update.

The Character Group has repurchased 2,500 of its own ordinary shares at a consistent price of 276 pence per share as part of its ongoing share buyback program. These shares have been cancelled, leaving the company with 18,734,091 shares in circulation, impacting shareholder voting rights. This strategic move is aimed at enhancing shareholder value and adjusting the company’s capital structure.

