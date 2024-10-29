News & Insights

Character Group Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

Character (GB:CCT) has released an update.

Character Group PLC has repurchased and cancelled 10,500 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, maintaining a focus on enhancing shareholder value. This recent transaction leaves the company with 18,763,898 shares in issue, excluding treasury shares, which will serve as the basis for calculating shareholder voting rights. The move highlights Character Group’s commitment to strategic financial management amidst a dynamic market environment.

