Character Group Completes Share Buyback

Character (GB:CCT) has released an update.

Character Group plc has successfully executed a share buyback, purchasing 7,000 of its ordinary shares at a uniform price of 334.5 GB pence each. The shares acquired have been cancelled, subsequently reducing the total number of shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) to 18,736,523, also the total number of voting rights. This strategic move, conducted through Panmure Gordon, reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to shareholder value and capital management.

