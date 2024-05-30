News & Insights

Character Group Completes Share Buyback

May 30, 2024 — 02:39 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Character (GB:CCT) has released an update.

Character Group plc has successfully executed a share buyback, purchasing 7,000 of its ordinary shares at a uniform price of 334.5 GB pence each. The shares acquired have been cancelled, subsequently reducing the total number of shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) to 18,736,523, also the total number of voting rights. This strategic move, conducted through Panmure Gordon, reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to shareholder value and capital management.

