Character Group Advances Share Buyback Plan

May 28, 2024 — 11:54 am EDT

Character (GB:CCT) has released an update.

The Character Group plc has continued its share buyback strategy, confirming the repurchase of 20,000 shares at a uniform price of 329.9 GB pence each, as per the programme initiated in February and expanded in April 2024. This transaction has resulted in the cancellation of the acquired shares, leaving the company with 18,743,523 shares in circulation and 2,100,159 shares held in treasury, thereby defining the new total voting rights for shareholders.

