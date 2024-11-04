CHAR Technologies Prioritizes Renewable Energy Focus

CHAR Technologies (TSE:YES) has released an update.

CHAR Technologies is streamlining its focus on renewable energy by transitioning its Altech Environmental Consulting team and assets to Cambium Inc., enhancing Cambium’s environmental consulting services. This move aligns with CHAR’s strategy to prioritize its biomass to renewable energy projects and ensures seamless service for Altech’s clients.

