News & Insights

Stocks

CHAR Technologies Prioritizes Renewable Energy Focus

November 04, 2024 — 08:43 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

CHAR Technologies (TSE:YES) has released an update.

CHAR Technologies is streamlining its focus on renewable energy by transitioning its Altech Environmental Consulting team and assets to Cambium Inc., enhancing Cambium’s environmental consulting services. This move aligns with CHAR’s strategy to prioritize its biomass to renewable energy projects and ensures seamless service for Altech’s clients.

For further insights into TSE:YES stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.