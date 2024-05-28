CHAR Tech Ramps Up Biocarbon Production

CHAR Technologies (TSE:YES) has released an update.

CHAR Technologies Ltd. is set to initiate a significant production run of 500 tonnes of pelletized biocarbon at its Thorold facility, targeting heavy industrial use in steelmaking and mining. This production milestone is crucial for fulfilling part of their contract with ArcelorMittal and aligns with CHAR’s commitment to providing sustainable bioenergy solutions. The company is expanding to meet global demand with several facilities under development, reinforcing its role in the green energy transition by converting waste to clean energy.

