CHAPTERS Group (XTRA:CHG) Price Target Increased by 14.58% to 56.10

The average one-year price target for CHAPTERS Group (XTRA:CHG) has been revised to 56,10 € / share. This is an increase of 14.58% from the prior estimate of 48,96 € dated December 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 48,48 € to a high of 65,10 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 50.40% from the latest reported closing price of 37,30 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 70 funds or institutions reporting positions in CHAPTERS Group. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHG is 0.29%, an increase of 9.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.63% to 42,946K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 12,126K shares representing 50.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ARTJX - Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Investor Shares holds 6,593K shares representing 27.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,993K shares , representing a decrease of 6.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHG by 43.02% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,853K shares representing 16.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,809K shares , representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHG by 27.49% over the last quarter.

NBIIX - Neuberger Berman International Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 3,054K shares representing 12.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,423K shares representing 10.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,362K shares , representing an increase of 2.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHG by 45.99% over the last quarter.

