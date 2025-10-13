Chapters Group Reports Wider Loss Despite Higher Revenue For H1 2025

(RTTNews) - Chapters Group AG (CHG.DE), Monday posted financial results for the first half of fiscal year 2025.

Revenue was 70.96 million euros for the six months ended June 30 up from 50.02 million euros a year earlier. Despite the revenue increase, the company reported an earnings loss before interest and taxes of 9.88 million euros, compared with a 1.58 million euros loss in the prior-year period.

The half-year loss widened to 17.84 million euros from 5.91 million euros last year.

CHG.DE closed Monday's trading at 36.60 euros, down 1.60 euros or 4.19 percent on the XETRA.

