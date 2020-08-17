Chaparral Energy Files For Bankruptcy Protection

(RTTNews) - Chaparral Energy, Inc. (CHAP) has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Bankruptcy Court in Delaware, reports said. The company has recorded its liabilities and assets both in the $500 million to $1 billion range. In April, Chaparral had said it engaged financial and legal advisors to review and evaluate strategic alternatives.

On April 1 and April 2, Chaparral had borrowed $15 million and provided notice to borrow an additional $90 million, from its borrowing base. This increased the company's total amount outstanding on the borrowing base to $250 million. On April 3, the company's lenders exercised their right to make an interim redetermination of the company's borrowing base and decreased the borrowing base from $325 million to $175 million. This created a $75 million deficiency that the company agreed to pay in six equal monthly installments.

In February, the company was notified by the NYSE that the average closing price of the company's shares of common stock had fallen below $1.00 per share over a period of 30 consecutive trading days, which is the minimum average share price for continued listing on the NYSE. In April, the company's CFO Scott Pittman resigned to pursue other interests.

Chaparral is a leading Mid-Continent oil and natural gas producer, focused in the oil window of the Anadarko Basin in the heart of Oklahoma. It has over 210,000 net surface acres in the Mid-Continent region.

