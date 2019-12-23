Chaparral Energy Appoints Charles Duginski As President And CEO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Chaparral Energy, Inc. (CHAP) announced Monday that its Board of Directors has appointed Charles Duginski as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective December 20, 2019. Duginski succeeds Earl Reynolds to the two roles. Reynolds has resigned to pursue other interests.

Duginski is also joining the Board of Directors as are Michael Kuharski and Mark McFarland. Matthew Cabell is stepping down from the Board.

Duginsk, with over 25 years of experience, most recently served as Chief Operating Officer, Senior Vice President, and board member of Tapstone Energy, LLC.

Prior to joining Tapstone, Duginski served as Chief Operating Officer of Echo Energy and as Vice President - Southern Region Production of Continental Resources, Inc. He also held various positions of increasing responsibility at Chesapeake Energy Corp.

