Chaos is a Catalyst for Cryptos

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Does the world feel out of sorts to you right now?

Israel and Iran are launching strikes at one another. Russia and Ukraine continue to battle it out. The U.S. is engrossed in intense election-year politics. Inflation is out of control. No one can afford a home. Interest rates are sky-high.

The world absolutely feels out of sorts these days.

Of course, that means it is time to go and buy some gold, right?

Not so fast.

Believe it or not, when the world feels out of sorts like it does today, the one asset that tends to reign supreme is cryptos.

Yes. You read that right. Cryptos.

Cryptos tend to soar in times of geopolitical conflict and unrest.

The Past Crypto Markets in Chaos

Think back to 2020 and 2021. The world certainly felt out of sorts back then.

The COVID pandemic had swept through the globe, forcing the shutdown of businesses, schools, and just about everything. There was arguably one of the most intense U.S. Presidential Elections ever between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. There are riots and protests on the streets of major cities seemingly every week.

The world was out of sorts.

And yet, through that chaos what did Bitcoin do? It soared.

In 2021, Bitcoin popped 40%. That same year, about 70 cryptos soared more than 1,000%!

It was a blockbuster year for the crypto markets.

How about 2016?

The world felt out of sorts back then, too. Donald Trump seemingly burst onto the political scene out of nowhere and found himself in an intense Presidential race with Hillary Clinton. Brazil and South Korea impeached their Presidents. Turkish troops tried to overthrow President Recep Tayyip Erdogan – and failed. North Korea tested nuclear weapons. And Britain voted to leave the European Union.

It was a very messy year!

Yet through all that mess, what did Bitcoin do? It soared.

In 2017, Bitcoin rose almost 1,000%!

It was a blockbuster year for the crypto markets.

Let’s even think back to 2012.

Back then – just like today – tensions in the Middle East were flaring. The U.S. Consulate in Libya was attacked, as well as a CIA office nearby. Israel assassinated the military leader of Hamas. A veteran American war photographer was killed in Syria.

Yet, despite those Middle East tensions, Bitcoin soared 4,500% in the following year.

You get the point.

Despite their bad wrap as a “risky asset”, cryptos tend to soar in times of geopolitical chaos.

The Opportunity is Clear

What do we find ourselves in right now?

Geopolitical chaos.

Tensions are flaring in the Middle East between Israel and Hamas, much like in 2012. Political tensions are flaring in America, much like in 2016. Recession fears are running rampant, much like in 2020.

What we have today is a mix of the exact same situations which, in the past decade, have led to massive crypto rallies.

We don’t think this time will be different.

Mostly because the Fourth Bitcoin Halving was just completed.

The Fourth Bitcoin Halving

Once every four years, Bitcoin undergoes this monumental event where the production rate of new Bitcoin gets cut in half.

Cryptos tend to soar around these halving events.

And the gains are particularly large after the halving.

In the year before the First Halving, Bitcoin rose almost 400%. But in the year after, it soared more than 8,000%.

In the year before the Second Halving, Bitcoin rose around 140%. In the year after, it soared almost 300%.

In the year before the Third Halving, Bitcoin climbed 17%. In the year after, it soared more than 550%.

Bitcoin always rallies before a halving. But, more importantly, it always soars after a halving.

The Fourth Bitcoin Halving was just completed.

Since it was completed, some small cryptos have been on an absolute tear.

History suggests they’ll keep soaring for the next year or so.

And the last time cryptos went on a post-halving run like, more than 1 in 5 of the top 300 cryptos soared more than 1,000%.

The Final Word

If history repeats… then fortunes could be made in cryptos over the next year.

This is a bull market you can’t afford to miss.

Which is why, just earlier this week, I debuted to the public for the first time ever my brand-new quantitative crypto trading tool designed to identify breakouts throughout the crypto market.

This system algorithmically scans the crypto market, every single week, looking for cryptos with characteristics consistent with breakouts.

In back-testing, this system was able to identify huge breakouts in a variety of cryptos before they absolutely soared, sometimes thousands of percent in a matter of weeks.

It’s a truly incredible system.

And it is the perfect time to use it.

Click here to get all the details on this system now.

On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

P.S. You can stay up to speed with Luke’s latest market analysis by reading our Daily Notes! Check out the latest issue on your Innovation Investor or Early Stage Investor subscriber site.

More From InvestorPlace

The post Chaos is a Catalyst for Cryptos appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.