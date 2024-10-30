Chaos Chronicles: How to Survive on This Runaway Train 

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Editor’s Note: There’s a growing sense of dread among investors as we approach November 5. But across the board here at InvestorPlace, we have one unified message: Don’t get swept up in the fear and uncertainty.

And if you’re looking for ways to profit in the face of this chaos, embrace a quant system designed to turn market chaos into opportunity. InvestorPlace Senior Analyst Louis Navellier shared this system and the strategy fueling it during last night’s “Day After Summit.” This system is designed not only to shield your portfolio from volatility but to leverage it for potential gains. Click here to watch the special broadcast.

InvestorPlace CEO Brian Hunt wrote the book – literally – on the “Age of Chaos” we all find ourselves living through. So today, he is joining us to talk more about how next Tuesday’s election is only going to accelerate the Age of Chaos into hyperdrive.

Hello, Reader.

“We’re entering an Age of Chaos…”

That was the call I made in my book that went out to select InvestorPlace subscribers back in December 2023.

In that book, I argued that the 2020s would be one of the most dangerous, exciting, chaotic, and opportunity-filled decades in U.S. history.

All thanks to several colossal megatrends slamming into the world simultaneously.

As we’ll look at today, those “Chaos Agents” are not slowing down. Instead, they’re entering warp speed.

In fact, we’re on a runaway train, speeding toward disaster. Prepare now, and you can save your wealth… even grow it. InvestorPlace quant genius Louis Navellier and Freeport Society Chief Investment Strategist Charles Sizemore went into detail about how to do thislast night at their “Day After Summit.” Click here to watch the presentation.

Dollar Hedges Are Soaring

One of these Chaos Agents is something I call the Four D’s – Debt, Deficits, and Dollar Debasement.

Most major governments around the globe have promised too many things to too many people. They’re struggling under giant debt loads and unfunded liabilities.

These can’t possibly be paid with sound, honest money. They can be paid for only with ever increasing amounts of debased, diluted money.

This is producing major currency debasement and financial market chaos.

And with Donald Trump’s idea of doing away with the federal income tax and Kamala Harris’s idea to cut taxes for 100 million Americans, this situation is only going to get worse after November 5.

Just how bad is it in America?

Consider the latest figures from the government on tax inflows and spending outflows.

Interest on the national debt is $882 billion so far in 2024. National defense spending is $874 billion. That means we’re spending more on interest payments than we are on national defense. It’s insane.

Most voters and their political leaders have no interest in cutting spending, and so I stand by what I’ve said for years: All roads lead to more dollar debasement.

This is why gold, silver, and other dollar hedges are soaring.

And if I’m right about the Four D’s, they’ll go higher from here… probably much higher.

Charle’s paid-up Freeport Investor subscribers are positioned to profit.

He added a gold exchange-traded fund to the model portfolio when we launched The Freeport Investor just over a year ago.

Since then, it’s up 35%.

Exponential Progress Is Giving Life to AI

Another Agent of Chaos I talked about in my book is exponential technological progress.

After years of advancing at relatively modest rates, computers are now advancing at mind-blowing exponential rates.

Every year, computers get faster and more powerful. They also get cheaper and smaller.

This trend has massive implications for the economy. It makes it so our world is changing at ever increasing rates. It means new industries are being created at light speed… while demolishing old businesses at the same pace.

Just look at OpenAI’s artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT. It reached 100 million monthly active users in two months.

Facebook launched in 2004. It took 4.5 years to get that many users. And it took music streaming app Spotify10 years to reach that level.

Exponential progress is giving life to AI, advanced robotics, autonomous vehicles, personalized medicine, and new forms of space travel.

And it’s leading to outsized stock market returns for folks who know what’s going on.

Leading AI chipmaker Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) just hit a new all-time high. It’s now up about 850% since the start of last year. And it’s worth $3.4 trillion. That makes it the second-largest company in America by market cap after Apple Inc. (AAPL).

Or take the Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ). It’s one of my favorite ETFs for investing in exponential progress. And it’s knocking on the door of its 52-week high.

A break above $33 would be a convincing validation of the bullish investment case I’ve been making about robotics and AI.

Of course, we’ve got to find ways to meet AI’s enormous power needs.

Why Uranium Stocks Are Hitting All-Time Highs

Training large AI models can require up to thousands of times more energy than typical computational tasks.

Some sources estimate that data centers dedicated to AI consume up to 15 times more energy per operation than those handling traditional workloads.

Nuclear energy fits the bill.

It’s the only clean “baseload” power option that can function on a massive scale.

Baseload power is the minimum continuous amount of electricity required to meet the basic demand of the grid. It’s needed to stabilize the grid. Without it, you risk blackouts and brownouts.

This is why nuclear is enjoying an exponential technological progress-powered renaissance. And why the popular uranium stock fund, the Global X Uranium ETF (URA), has surged higher.

And these trends are going to accelerate as AI continues to advance.

When AI Goes Supernova

The other day, somebody asked me what the next big thing would be for AI…

They meant the next event or product or service that captures the eyeballs and clicks and dollars of hundreds of millions of people. The next big thing that will drive massive interest.

I speculated that it would be a truly useful AI assistant. That would go supernova.

We all know Siri and Alexa are pretty basic. They can play music on command. They can tell you the weather forecast. They can do some other semi-useful basic things.

What most people want is for an AI app to hear something like “Get me a reservation for 4 at a great steakhouse within 15 minutes of my house for 6 p.m. on Saturday”… and then do it.

We want it to be great at finding hotels… flights… useful answers to medical questions… legal questions… and products to buy.

We want it to save us money, time, and frustration.

I figure once Apple, Google, Meta, or another Magnificent Seven tech stock introduces a truly useful AI assistant, AI interest will go up to a whole new level. It will finally be something we all use most every day.

Hypergrowth expert and InvestorPlace Senior Analyst Luke Lango agrees. He thinks it will be Apple Intelligence… which just started to roll out.

Here’s Luke...

Apple has so many customers and is such a high-profile company that it’s going to get high functioning AI into the hands of hundreds of millions of people.

It will be on your laptop… your tablet… your phone… even your watch. You will see people using it at the office, on trains, on buses, in the airport, in restaurants.

This will set off a tidal wave of demand for AI features and products from other companies… Plus set off a tidal wave of new demand for AI-related investments.

If you think AI is a hyped-up phenomenon now, you haven’t seen anything yet. Chat GPT was the Big Bang for AI. Apple Intelligence will be the second Big Bang.

Oh, and you may have noticed we have a highly polarized election coming up – one that will be fought over long after the last votes are cast.

That’s only going to accelerate an Age of Chaos already in hyperdrive.

That’s why Charles and Louis hosted their special pre-election broadcast last night. You can click here to access it.

They showed folks watching why election uncertainty could drag on for months… why this will cause stock market volatility to go through the roof… and the trading strategy you can use to turn this volatility into profits.

They even be shared a trade you can make before the election to profit no matter who occupies the White House next.

To life, liberty, and the pursuit of wealth in this Age of Chaos,

Brian Hunt

CEO, InvestorPlace

The post Chaos Chronicles: How to Survive on This Runaway Train appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.