Chanson International Holding to Vote on Shareholder Resolutions

November 29, 2024 — 04:28 pm EST

Chanson International Holding Class A (CHSN) has released an update.

Chanson International Holding is set to hold an extraordinary general meeting for its Class A shareholders on December 26, 2024, to vote on key resolutions, including a significant increase in voting rights for Class B shares from 10 to 50 votes per share. This strategic move underscores the company’s efforts to adjust its corporate governance structure, potentially impacting shareholder influence and company direction. The board recommends voting in favor of these proposals.

