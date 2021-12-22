ChannelAdvisor's (NYSE:ECOM) investors will be pleased with their splendid 142% return over the last three years

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But if you buy shares in a really great company, you can more than double your money. For instance the ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) share price is 142% higher than it was three years ago. How nice for those who held the stock! Then again, the 9.7% share price decline hasn't been so fun for shareholders. This could be related to the soft market, with stocks down around 3.4% in the last month.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

ChannelAdvisor became profitable within the last three years. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that ChannelAdvisor shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 44% over one year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 10%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper.

