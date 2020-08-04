ChannelAdvisor (ECOM) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

ChannelAdvisor ECOM will release second-quarter 2020 results on Aug 6.

The company anticipates quarterly revenues of $37.3 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $34.1 million, suggesting 6.8% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is pegged at 20 cents per share. The consensus mark suggests sharp improvement from the year-ago quarter’s 5 cents per share.

The company’s earnings beat estimates in all of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 136.7%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Factors at Play

ChannelAdvisor’s second-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from the rising demand for its cloud-based solutions amid the coronavirus crisis. The company offers a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, and facilitate communication with consumers around the world.

The social-distancing measures rolled out by economies across the world to contain the spread of COVID-19 have compelled organizations to shift to online business model.

During the second-quarter prelim results announced on Jul 24, ChannelAdvisor stated that it witnessed elevated e-commerce spending throughout the quarter thanks to the shift in consumer-buying habits amid the pandemic. This trend is likely to have boosted its top-line performance during the period in discussion.

Additionally, the company’s disciplined cost management and scalability of its business model are likely to have contributed to significant year-over-year improvement in second-quarter profitability.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for ChannelAdvisor this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP, and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell, before they’re reported, with our Earnings ESP Filter.

ChannelAdvisor carries a Zacks Rank of 3 and has an Earnings ESP of +52.54%, at present.

