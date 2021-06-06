ChannelAdvisor Corporation's (NYSE:ECOM) Popularity With Investors Is Under Threat From Overpricing

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 19x, you may consider ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 31.6x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

Recent times have been advantageous for ChannelAdvisor as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to persist, which has raised the P/E. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like ChannelAdvisor's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 177%. However, the latest three year period hasn't been as great in aggregate as it didn't manage to provide any growth at all. So it appears to us that the company has had a mixed result in terms of growing earnings over that time.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 9.6% per annum during the coming three years according to the five analysts following the company. With the market predicted to deliver 14% growth per year, the company is positioned for a weaker earnings result.

With this information, we find it concerning that ChannelAdvisor is trading at a P/E higher than the market. Apparently many investors in the company are way more bullish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as this level of earnings growth is likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

What We Can Learn From ChannelAdvisor's P/E?

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that ChannelAdvisor currently trades on a much higher than expected P/E since its forecast growth is lower than the wider market. Right now we are increasingly uncomfortable with the high P/E as the predicted future earnings aren't likely to support such positive sentiment for long. Unless these conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

Before you take the next step, you should know about the 2 warning signs for ChannelAdvisor that we have uncovered.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20x).

