ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) insiders sold US$3.4m worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

Many ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At ChannelAdvisor

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Co-Founder & Director, Mitchell Wingo, sold US$701k worth of shares at a price of US$24.05 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$20.11. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

ChannelAdvisor insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:ECOM Insider Trading Volume January 27th 2022

Does ChannelAdvisor Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 2.5% of ChannelAdvisor shares, worth about US$15m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About ChannelAdvisor Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded ChannelAdvisor shares in the last quarter. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by ChannelAdvisor insiders. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing ChannelAdvisor. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for ChannelAdvisor and we suggest you have a look.

