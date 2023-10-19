Channel tunnel operator Getlink's revenue nudges up

By Nathan Vifflin and Augustin Turpin

Oct 19 (Reuters) - France's Getlink GETP.PA posted a slight rise in third-quarter revenue on Thursday, driven by an increase in shuttle traffic which boosted the contribution from Eurotunnel.

Formerly known as Eurotunnel, Getlink posted revenue of 472.5 million euros ($497.59 million) for the three months to September, up 1% from 466.3 million euros in the year-ago period. Eurotunnel's contribution to group revenue rose 4% to 338.5 million euros.

The shares, which initially rose about 1.8% and outperformed France's SBF120 .SBF120 index, fell flat by 1523 GMT.

J.P. Morgan said the group benefited from shuttle traffic and an average increase in revenue per passenger, although Eurostar traffic was 4% below 2019 levels.

Earlier this month, new rival Evolyn said it planned to launch a rail service through the channel tunnel which would end Eurostar's monopoly. Evolyn purchased 12 trains from Alstom ALSO.PA for its planned high-speed service under the English Channel.

Getlink's CEO Yann Leriche said in Thursday's statement that Evolyn's planned launch reaffirmed the attractiveness of the Channel Tunnel and the "strong growth potential of low-carbon cross-Channel traffic."

In May 2022, in a bid to diversify its business, Getlink launched Eleclink, an underwater cable that links Britain's and France's electricity grids.

However, after a steady rise in revenue, Eleclink's contribution to revenue slumped to 96 million euros in the third quarter, a 71% drop from 330 million euros the previous quarter and a 11% decrease year-on-year, which Getlink attributed to the reduction in Franco-British spreads on the electricity markets.

Barclays sees this effect pushing "lower ElecLink revenues for H2 and possibly 2024", until the price differentials come back to normal.

Getlink reiterated its previous EBITDA guidance and said it is confident it will reach 910 million euros in 2023.

($1 = 0.9496 euros)

(Reporting by Nathan Vifflin and Augustin Turpin; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman, Kim Coghill, Elaine Hardcastle)

((nathan.vifflin@thomsonreuters.com; augustin.turpin@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.