Channel Tunnel operator Getlink welcomes investment in it from Eiffage

PARIS, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Channel Tunnel operator Getlink GETP.PA welcomed on Thursday the new investment in it by French construction group Eiffage FOUG.PA, which would make Eiffage the largest shareholder in Getlink.

On Wednesday, Eiffage said it signed a deal to buy from TCI Fund Management Limited a 13.71% stake in Getlink, which would give Eiffage an 18.79% stake in Getlink.

"I am delighted to welcome Eiffage as a major shareholder and would like to thank TCI for having supported our strategic objectives and, in particular, for having provided such significant support for our positioning as an environmental investment," said Getlink chairman Jacques Gounon.

