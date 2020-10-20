Channel Tunnel operator Getlink to issue new "green bonds"

PARIS, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Getlink GETP.PA, the company which runs the Channel Tunnel linking Britain to mainland Europe, said on Tuesday that it was planning to issue some new "green bonds", in a further sign of that bond market's growing importance.

Getlink said it would issue Senior Secured Notes due in 2025, to refinance its outstanding 550 million euros ($645 million) worth of senior secured “green” notes due to mature in 2023, with a 3.625% coupon.

Green bonds are used to finance clean energy and environmental projects such as wind farms and low-carbon transport.

($1 = 0.8495 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Louise Heavens)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.