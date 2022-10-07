Channel Tunnel operator GetLink joins other firms in pledging to save energy

Getlink, the company which runs the Channel Tunnel, pledged on Friday measures to cut down on its use of energy, becoming the latest blue-chip French company to join in on the French government's plans to save energy amid rising inflation.

Getlink said its plans entailed the reduction of heating instructions in buildings, the continued development of eco-driving, and that these various steps would generate up to 9% additional savings by 2024 on auxiliary consumption - namely up to 5 GWh.

