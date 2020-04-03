Channel Tunnel group Getlink scraps dividend, puts staff on part-time

PARIS, April 3 (Reuters) - Getlink GETP.PA, the company that runs the Channel Tunnel between Britain and Europe, announced plans on Friday to put staff on part-time roles and to cancel its dividend in order to cope with the hit to business from the coronavirus.

Getlink said it had decided to put part-time working in place for 2,339 of its French employees as of April 1, and added it was working on an equivalent scheme for British employees.

Getlink added that its chairman and chief executive Jacques Gounon had agreed to a pay cut, and that the company could consider additional funding facilities up to 700 million euros ($758 million) in the future if necessary.

($1 = 0.9235 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alex Richardson)

