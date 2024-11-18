News & Insights

Channel Micron Holdings Proposes Cleanroom Privatization

November 18, 2024 — 06:12 pm EST

Channel Micron Holdings Company Limited (HK:2115) has released an update.

Channel Micron Holdings Company Limited is moving forward with a proposal for the privatization of its subsidiary, CM Hi-Tech Cleanroom Limited, through a scheme of arrangement orchestrated by MayAir HK Holdings Limited. The scheme document, detailing the proposal and associated arrangements, has been dispatched to shareholders, with the Independent Financial Adviser deeming the terms fair and reasonable, urging shareholders to vote in favor. This development marks a significant shift in the company’s strategic direction, with implications for investors monitoring the firm’s market positioning.

