Channel Micron Holdings Plans Strategic Capital Restructuring

Channel Micron Holdings Company Limited (HK:2115) has released an update.
Channel Micron Holdings Company Limited is set to hold an Extraordinary General Meeting to discuss a special resolution for a scheme of arrangement involving the reduction and maintenance of its share capital. This move is a strategic step to facilitate a deal under the Takeovers Code, highlighting the company’s ongoing restructuring efforts. Shareholders and investors are invited to participate and vote on these pivotal resolutions.
