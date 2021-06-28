Commodities

Channel Island of Jersey to extend licences for French fishing boats in its waters

Richard Lough Reuters
The Channel Island of Jersey, which is a self-governing British Crown Dependency, said it had offered a three-month extension to a current transition period which would allow French vessels to fish in its waters.

Fishing rights in the waters around Jersey have been at the centre of post-Brexit tensions between France and the United Kingdom.

